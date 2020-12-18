KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, December 18th

We can expect more clouds than sunshine today, and winds will be a bit more breezy, coming from the southwest up to 20 mph this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s. Tonight will have cloudy skies, lows in the 40s and a cold front early tomorrow morning will shift winds, eventually coming from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow, skies will clear out, highs will reach the mid to upper 50s, and winds from the northwest will come around 5-15 mph. This weekend will be fairly average for this time of year, and we can expect sunny days into next week. However, another cold front next Wednesday will drop temperatures steadily, going from the low 70s to the upper 20s over the course of 48 hours.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!