KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, December 11th

(NewsNation Now) — If you notice some communication disruptions this week, a geomagnetic storm could be to blame and for a lucky few states a view of the northern lights.

After several months of rest, the sun has awoken into a period of solar activity. According National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA), a solar flare and Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) on Dec. 7 hurled plasma and magnetic field toward earth.