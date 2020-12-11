KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, December 11th

A cold front moving through early this morning will impact our highs for our Friday, with temperatures only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s around the region. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side, with speeds up to 20 mph from the west and southwest. Tonight, we will have clear skies, lows in the 30s and winds will vary in direction a bit, around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be cooler as well, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be mostly from the east around 5-10 mph, and we can expect mostly sunny skies. The rest of the weekend will be a bit wonky, with lows dropping to the 20s for some in the region Sunday evening. Next week will have highs remaining in the low to mid 50s, but picking up a slight bit Thursday to 60 degrees.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!