KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, August 7th

We can expect a few clouds to be in the skies as we go through today, but mostly sunny with highs in the 90s and 100s. Winds will be a bit breezy today, coming from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight, we can expect mostly clear skies and lows in the 70s. Winds will still be coming in around 5-15 mph from the south. Tomorrow will have plenty of sunny skies, with highs back in the 100s and winds shifting a bit from the southeast around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20. The weekend will continue with 100s for highs and plenty of sunny skies as we get into next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!