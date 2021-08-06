KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, August 6th

To start off our Friday morning, we are looking at temperatures starting in the 70s. Moisture levels have increased again so we will feel a bit more on the muggy side to start off our day. But this also means haze conditions are out of the region. We will have plenty of sunshine for our morning. Winds will be coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will eventually be in the 80s by the top of the afternoon. As we get through the second half of our day, we could see a few clouds coming in. Temperatures will be in the 90s across the Concho Valley and winds will continue to be coming mostly from a southern direction around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the 70s and winds will be pretty consistent from the south around 5-10 mph. Kicking off our weekend, we will have a few morning clouds, otherwise plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. The next several days are expected to be a repeat of each other as we get through the first half of next week. Highs will be in the 90s and lows in the 70s with more sunshine than clouds. This is expected to change by next Thursday, as we will have more cloudy conditions with temperatures only reaching the 80s and 90s and a few spotty showers are expected to move into the region. We are continuing to watch a possible system in the Atlantic forming over this next week. At this time, a possible tropical system could develop and make landfall near the Florida panhandle area by the middle of this month.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video