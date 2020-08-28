KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, August 28th

A heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 pm today, but could be extending into the weekend. Plenty of sunny skies in the Concho Valley, with highs in the 100s. Winds will be from the south around 5-15 mph. Tonight will have clear skies with lows in the upper 70s. Tomorrow, highs will be back in the 100s, with mostly sunny skies and winds still coming from the south around 5-15 mph. Looking ahead, we can expect late night showers and possible storms coming Tuesday.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!