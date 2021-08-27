KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, August 27th

To start off the last day of this week, we are looking to have temperatures in the 70s. We’ll continue having clear skies and winds will be on the calm side. We will be a bit on the muggy side to start the day off, and with calm winds, we are likely to have a bit of condensation on our vehicles as we head out for the day. Temperatures will eventually pick up to the 80s by the beginning of the afternoon and winds will also pick up speeds from the east around 5-10 miles per hour. Later this afternoon, we are looking to have temperatures reach the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. Winds will continue to come from the east and pick up speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Spotty showers are expected to develop, once again in the southern half of the Concho Valley. Otherwise, the rest of us will see partly cloudy skies. Tonight, a few clouds will linger around the region. Temperatures will drop back down to the 60s and 70s for lows and winds will be on the calm side once again. For our weekend ahead, we can expect temperatures to be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. Partly cloudy skies for Saturday will become mostly cloudy for Sunday. A few wide spread showers are also expected to develop Sunday. Warmer temperatures will be back next week Wednesday, and we can expect more sunshine for the middle of next week as well. Tropical Storm Ida continues to move in a quick fashion into the Gulf of Mexico, and looks to make landfall this weekend. At this time, it looks to move into the eastern portion of Louisiana. Our mostly cloudy skies for Sunday are a result of Ida moving in. Ida is also forecast to become a major hurricane this weekend, which is classified as a category three or higher. If Ida shifts in a western direction at all, our chances of showers will increase, and temperatures could also be a bit cooler for Sunday as well.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 94°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

92°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 95°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
