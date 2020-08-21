KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, August 21st

We will start with mostly sunny skies this morning, increasing in cloud coverage as we get into the afternoon hours. Highs will get into the upper 90s to low 100s, with winds coming from the east and southeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies sticking around, with lows in the 60s and 70s. Early tomorrow morning we could see scattered showers and a few storms develop, then clearing out by mid morning. Highs back in the upper 90s to low 100s. Looking ahead, we will start to feel cooler temperatures coming in next week, dropping to the low to mid 90s for highs. Two tropical systems are projected to head into the U.S. next week, both expected to make landfall Tuesday. Clouds will be coming from one system in our area, and possible rain showers could also make their way as well.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!