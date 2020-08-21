KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, August 21st

A partly cloudy start to the day keeping our temperatures on the cooler side with mid 90s. Lows tonight in the low 70s. Friday temperatures get back to the upper 90s. The late evening a few isolated showers move across the Concho Valley. Saturday a lower chance of showers to the eastern part of the Concho Valley.

Next week the tropics are the big factor for our weather. Two tropical depressions are predicted to enter the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical depression 14 is the one to effect the Texas Coast line. This could bring more cloud cover and lower high temperatures.