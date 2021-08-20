KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, August 20th

Weather

To start off our Friday morning, we will have muggy conditions again. Temperatures will be in the 70s then increase to the 80s by the top of the noon hour. Partly cloudy skies is expected through the morning hours as well and winds will be coming from the south, starting around 5-10 miles per hour, then increasing up to 15 miles per hour by the mid morning. For the rest of our day, we are looking to have temperatures reach the upper 80s to low 90s for highs around the Concho Valley. Winds will remain steady from the south up to 15 miles per hour and we will have a brief stint of mostly sunny skies before increasing the amount of clouds a bit for the rest of the day. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers developing, more staying to the northern portions of the viewing area. Temperatures will drop back down to the 70s and winds will calm down a bit, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us a few clouds in the morning, otherwise plenty of sunshine for the region. Temperatures will be back in the 90s to start the weekend and winds still coming from a southern direction up to 15 miles per hour. The rest of the weekend and into the first half of next week will be more on the sunny side with temperatures in the mid 90s for highs. By the middle of next week, we could see a bit more cloud cover for the region, and temperatures will start a bit of a cool down for next week Thursday. The Atlantic is becoming more active with tropical systems. Grace and Henri will continue to move in their project paths. However, we are looking to have a few more systems develop as we get closer to the end of the month. At this point, it’s still a bit too far in advance to determine if any of these systems will have any impact on the Concho Valley.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Robert Lee

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.