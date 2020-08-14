KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, August 14th

All counties are under either a heat advisory or excessive heat warning, which will currently expire at 7 pm Saturday evening. Highs will be in the 100s, with record breaking high temperatures for many areas. Winds will be mostly from the south around 5-15 mph. Tonight, we will have an increase in clouds, with lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will have partly cloudy skies, highs back in the 100s. Spotty showers in the afternoon could develop. Looking ahead, we can expect more showers to develop as we get into Monday, and temperatures will start to decrease into next week.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!