KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, August 13th

To kick off our Friday morning, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies around the region. Winds will start off relatively calm, then increase a bit from the south around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will slowly increase to the mid to upper 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. Humidity levels will be a bit higher, and with the calmer winds, we could have a slight bit of condensation on our vehicles to start the day. Later this afternoon, we are looking to still have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s for most of the Concho Valley. Winds will shift a bit from the southeast, but still be coming in around 5-10 mph. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking to have an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s to low 70s and winds will still be coming from the southeast up to ten miles per hour. As we get into this weekend, we are looking to have mostly cloudy skies for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be significantly cooler, and scattered showers and storms are expected for both days as well. Heading into next week, we will have a slow increase back to average temperatures by the middle of the week. A mix of sun and clouds looks to be in the forecast for next week as well. Moisture content will continue being a bit higher as we get into next week. Usually we are hitting August as the dog days of summer, but this year is expected to be slightly cooler than average and we will have about average for total amount of rainfall this month as well.

Sunny

San Angelo

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
