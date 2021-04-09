KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, April 9th

To kick off the San Angelo Rodeo, we will have plenty of sunny skies for the day, with a few clouds rolling through the area. Temperatures will be reaching the low to mid 90s for most of the region and winds will be coming from mostly a western direction 10-20 mph. Tonight will have a few clouds in the skies with lows in the 40s and northeast winds 10-20 mph. Tomorrow will kick off the weekend with cooler temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds from the northeast will be coming in around 5-15 mph. Another cold front Sunday evening will drop our temperatures to the 70s for Monday, and rain showers are looking solid for next week Tuesday through Thursday.
