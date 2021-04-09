KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, April 9th

To kick off the San Angelo Rodeo, we will have plenty of sunny skies for the day, with a few clouds rolling through the area. Temperatures will be reaching the low to mid 90s for most of the region and winds will be coming from mostly a western direction 10-20 mph. Tonight will have a few clouds in the skies with lows in the 40s and northeast winds 10-20 mph. Tomorrow will kick off the weekend with cooler temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds from the northeast will be coming in around 5-15 mph. Another cold front Sunday evening will drop our temperatures to the 70s for Monday, and rain showers are looking solid for next week Tuesday through Thursday.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

95° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 95° 50°

Saturday

80° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 55°

Sunday

93° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 63°

Monday

80° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 80° 53°

Tuesday

73° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 73° 57°

Wednesday

78° / 55°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 78° 55°

Thursday

71° / 50°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 38% 71° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

90°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

94°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

94°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

93°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

93°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

91°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

85°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

79°

9 PM
Clear
0%
79°

76°

10 PM
Clear
0%
76°

72°

11 PM
Clear
0%
72°

69°

12 AM
Clear
0%
69°

65°

1 AM
Clear
0%
65°

62°

2 AM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

3 AM
Clear
0%
60°

57°

4 AM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

5 AM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

6 AM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

7 AM
Clear
0%
51°
Clear

San Angelo

63°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

59°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

64°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

64°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

