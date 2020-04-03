KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, April 3rd

Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms are expected to pop up around Concho Valley as we get through our morning and into the afternoon hours. Highs in the 60s and 70s around 10 A.M. and then we can expect temperatures to drop consistently through the day. Winds coming from the Northeast aroudn 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25. Tomorrow will be even cooler as we only reach the 60s for highs, and more rain showers can be expected the rest of the week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!