KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, April 30th

Getting through our Friday, we will have cloudy skies to kick off the morning, then scattered rain showers for the rest of the morning and most of the afternoon. Thunderstorms will start moving in later today. Highs will be in the 60s again and winds from the north and northeast 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us scattered showers and storms with lows in the 50s and northeast winds 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have wide-spread showers and thunderstorms across the region. Highs will be in the 60s with winds varying in direction 5-10 mph. Sunday will be a mix of sun and clouds and we will have more sunshine the first half of next week. Temperatures will also be warmer, reaching the 80s and 90s. Another cold front Thursday will drop us back to the 60s.
7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
San Angelo65°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 13 mph NE
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 91%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado60°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 14 mph NE
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 88%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden60°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Precip
- 85%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
San Angelo65°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 13 mph NE
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 91%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado60°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 14 mph NE
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 88%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden60°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Precip
- 85%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous