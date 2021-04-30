KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, April 30th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getting through our Friday, we will have cloudy skies to kick off the morning, then scattered rain showers for the rest of the morning and most of the afternoon. Thunderstorms will start moving in later today. Highs will be in the 60s again and winds from the north and northeast 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us scattered showers and storms with lows in the 50s and northeast winds 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have wide-spread showers and thunderstorms across the region. Highs will be in the 60s with winds varying in direction 5-10 mph. Sunday will be a mix of sun and clouds and we will have more sunshine the first half of next week. Temperatures will also be warmer, reaching the 80s and 90s. Another cold front Thursday will drop us back to the 60s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

67° / 60°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 57% 67° 60°

Saturday

66° / 56°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 89% 66° 56°

Sunday

90° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 90° 63°

Monday

88° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 88° 57°

Tuesday

78° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 78° 53°

Wednesday

87° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 87° 60°

Thursday

84° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 84° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
65°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
21%
66°

66°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
65°

67°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
67°

66°

4 PM
Cloudy
17%
66°

66°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
66°

65°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
65°

65°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
65°

63°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
63°

62°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
62°

61°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
61°

61°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
61°

61°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
61°

61°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
61°

60°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
60°

60°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
60°

61°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
89%
61°

61°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
61°

61°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
61°

61°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
87%
61°

61°

9 AM
Rain
86%
61°

62°

10 AM
Rain
75%
62°
Cloudy

San Angelo

65°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
59°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
59°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
91%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

60°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
57°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
57°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
88%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

60°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
59°F Thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
85%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

San Angelo

65°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
59°F Thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
59°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
91%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

60°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
57°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
57°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
88%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

60°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
59°F Thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
85%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.