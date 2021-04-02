KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, April 2nd

A cool and windy day for Thursday. Temperatures got to the upper 60s and winds were 15 to 20 miles per hour. Winds stay strong overnight with lows in the upper 40s. The rest of the week is a quiet weather pattern of low 70s and partly cloudy skies. The weekend gets to the mid 70s. A slight chance for isolated showers on Saturday.

Next week the Concho Valley starts to see warmer air. Highs are in the mid 80s. Plenty of sunshine allows for temperatures to get into the upper 80s.