KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, April 2nd

Going through our last day of this work week, we will have temperatures similar to yesterday, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be coming mostly from the south 5-15 mph. And we will have a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Tonight will have cloudy conditions, with some spotty showers. Lows in the 40s and 50s and southeast winds 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be cloudy as well, with scattered showers developing across the Concho Valley. Highs will be in the 60s. Easter Sunday will also have cloudy skies with scattered showers and highs in the 60s and 70s. Next week will give us warmer temperatures, with highs in the 80s and even the 90s for some areas. Partly cloudy skies for the the first half of the week.
- Humidity
San Angelo54°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee53°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph SSE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado53°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph SSE
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon53°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 20 mph SSE
- Precip
- 17%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden55°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 22%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
