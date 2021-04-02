KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, April 2nd

Going through our last day of this work week, we will have temperatures similar to yesterday, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be coming mostly from the south 5-15 mph. And we will have a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Tonight will have cloudy conditions, with some spotty showers. Lows in the 40s and 50s and southeast winds 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be cloudy as well, with scattered showers developing across the Concho Valley. Highs will be in the 60s. Easter Sunday will also have cloudy skies with scattered showers and highs in the 60s and 70s. Next week will give us warmer temperatures, with highs in the 80s and even the 90s for some areas. Partly cloudy skies for the the first half of the week.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 74° 52°

Saturday

72° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 72° 55°

Sunday

71° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 71° 54°

Monday

83° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 83° 60°

Tuesday

92° / 61°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 6% 92° 61°

Wednesday

90° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 90° 57°

Thursday

90° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 90° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

62°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

65°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
67°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
69°

70°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

72°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

66°

9 PM
Clear
0%
66°

63°

10 PM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

11 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
59°

58°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
58°

57°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
57°

57°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
57°

56°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
56°

55°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
55°

55°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
55°

53°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
53°

54°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
54°

56°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
56°
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

54°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
52°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

53°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
51°F A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

53°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

53°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

55°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
