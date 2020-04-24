KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, April 24th

Temperatures today will be getting into the upper 80s to mid 90s for highs. Winds will be a bit breezy, mostly from the West around 10-20 mph, and air will be dry in Concho Valley, which will elevated the risk of fire weather. Tomorrow, a bit cooler, with highs in the 70s and 80s. And next Tuesday, we will see temperatures getting into the upper 90s and low 100s, potentially breaking records.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!