KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, April 23rd

Going through our Friday morning, we will have cloudy skies and a few developing showers and thunderstorms in the eastern half of the region. Some storms could produce hail, with the higher severity of threats staying to the eastern edge of the region. Temperatures will be reaching to the upper 70s to mid 80s and winds will vary in direction up to 25 miles per hour. Tonight will give us clear skies with lows in the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow will start the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s again. Winds will be coming from the north 5-15 mph. Sunday and Monday will give us temperatures in the 90s, then a cooling trend heading into next Wednesday, with highs hitting the 60s again.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 55°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 36% 86° 55°

Saturday

83° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 83° 53°

Sunday

92° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 92° 65°

Monday

93° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 93° 68°

Tuesday

89° / 60°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 19% 89° 60°

Wednesday

79° / 53°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 79° 53°

Thursday

78° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 78° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

10 AM
Cloudy
13%
65°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
69°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
72°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

78°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

70°

10 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

11 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

12 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

1 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

3 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

4 AM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

5 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

6 AM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

7 AM
Clear
2%
56°

57°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
57°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
61°
