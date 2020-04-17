KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, April 17th

We will have cloudy skies for most of the day, with some spotty showers this late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will continue to decrease through the day, dropping down to the 40s by the overnight hours. Clouds will clear out a bit, and winds will calm down. We will have more showers popping up tomorrow, with highs getting back into the 70s. And chances of severe thunderstorms can pop up as we get into the overnight hours into Sunday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!