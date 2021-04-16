KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, April 16th

To kick off our Friday, we will have misty conditions until the late morning hours, then mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be reaching the 70s and 80s around the region and winds will vary in direction up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight will give us a slight break from clouds, lows in the 30s and 40s and winds from the northeast 10-20 mph. Tomorrow will have mostly cloudy skies to kick off the weekend, with highs only in the 50s and winds from the northeast 10-15 mph. More sunshine for the second half of the weekend as well as the first half of next week. More rain showers are looking to form in the region next week Thursday.
