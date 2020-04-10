KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, April 10th

We will be seeing a decent amount of sunshine today, with clouds increasing as we get into our evening hours. Possible severe thunderstorms can develop overnight into tomorrow, with higher winds, lightning, hail, and potential for tornadic activity to develop.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s, with lows tonight dropping to the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow will see afternoon sunshine, with highs in the 80s. An increase in clouds for the evening getting into Sunday, and Easter will have early morning storms possible, then plenty of sunshine. Gusty winds, up to 25 mph, with gusts up to 30.

