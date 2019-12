It looks nice outside with plenty of sunshine but it feels like December out there. Temperatures in the low 40s and winds out of the north. Those two combined make it feel colder then it actually is.

We slowly warm up into the low 50s for today. Highs in the 50s shows a 30 degree difference between today and yesterday. Cold air sticks around to the middle of the week, keeping us below average in the 50s.

End of the week, we start to warm up bringing back 60s and a 70 for Sunday.