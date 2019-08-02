KLST Midday Weather Forecast; Friday August 2, 2019

Weather





Anyone else tired of these triple digit temperatures? Unfortunately, our streak will continue for the next couple of days. Expect temperatures to rise up to 103 degrees in the city of San Angelo later on today and it could be our hottest day of the week so far.

On Saturday, those triple digits will continue to linger but there is some good news, a weak cold front will be pushing in Saturday night and into Sunday bringing an increased chance of precipitation to parts of the Concho Valley. Rain chances will remain isolated, so consider yourself lucky if your area gets a shower or two.

Once this cold front pushes through those triple digits will return by late next week, so enjoy this brief period of “cooler” temperatures.

