Still some upper 30s sticking around for the afternoon. A cold beginning of the week with 50s for highs and lows below freezing. A nice warm up for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Thursday and Friday highs are in the 60s. Overnight cooler air come back to give Saturday a cold start back in the 30s. That won’t last long as a high pressure over Mexico brings plenty of warm air to the Concho Valley. Weekend highs get to the upper 60s and 70s.