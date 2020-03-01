KLST Late Night Forecast: Saturday, February 29th

Temperatures will continue to drop to the mid to upper 40’s as we get into our overnight hours. Sunday will see an increase in clouds, with temperatures getting into the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Expect a cold front to come through early Tuesday morning, with rain showers through out the day, ending late Wednesday morning, and temperatures dropping to the low to mid 60’s for highs, then picking back up to the low 70’s by the end of the work week.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.