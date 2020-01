A cool start with temps in the 40s and a few clouds. Saturday high temperatures get to 60. Sunday a few clouds roll in and colder air. Highs for the end of the weekend are in the mid 50s.

Next week starts off cold with highs in the mid 50s. Cloudy skies stick around during the week. Slight chances of showers middle of the week with 20%. A gradual warm up the end of the week with some mid 60s for the Concho Valley.