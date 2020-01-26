Breaking News
KLST forecast: Saturday, January the 25th

A few high levels cloud and warm temperatures for your Saturday. Highs got to the upper 60s. Through the evening temperatures will get to the 50s before midnight. Starting Sunday lows will be in the low 40s. The warming trenc continues for the rest of the weekend. Sunday highs get back into the upper 60s.

Beginning of the week on Monday highs get to the mid 70s. First of the two cold front this week come Tuesday. Light rain chances are early on Tuesday. Highs get back to normal for this time of year. Highs across the board for this week are in the low 60s.

Thursday is when the next cold front comes to the Concho Valley. This cold front brings a bit more rain chances and keeps our highs in the low 60s.

