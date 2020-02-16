Breaking News
Suspects in Carlsbad shooting have been apprehended by Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department

KLST Forecast: Saturday, February the 15th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A lovely Saturday with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs got to the upper 60s with one or two areas getting to low 70s. Lets keep on warming for the rest of the weekend and into next week. Monday highs get to upper 70s.

Tuesday early a cold front brings normal temperatures back to the Concho Valley. Rain holds off until Wednesday. These will be showers throughout the day. A possible wintry mix overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Temps during these rain chances are in the 40s.

We slowly warm back to normal for the end of next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.