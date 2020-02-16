KLST Forecast: Saturday, February the 15th

A lovely Saturday with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs got to the upper 60s with one or two areas getting to low 70s. Lets keep on warming for the rest of the weekend and into next week. Monday highs get to upper 70s.

Tuesday early a cold front brings normal temperatures back to the Concho Valley. Rain holds off until Wednesday. These will be showers throughout the day. A possible wintry mix overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Temps during these rain chances are in the 40s.

We slowly warm back to normal for the end of next week.