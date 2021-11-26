KLST Forecast: Friday, November 26th

To start off our Friday morning, we are looking to have more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures will start in the 30s and winds will be on the calm side. As we get through the rest of the morning, we are looking to have temperatures jump to the 50s by the beginning of the afternoon. We will still have mostly cloudy conditions with a few peeks of sunshine and winds will still be on the calm side. For the rest of our Friday, we are looking to have cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s for highs and winds will pick up a bit from the south, coming in on the light side around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will continue to have cloudy conditions. Temperatures will drop to the 40s for lows and winds will shift a bit, coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Heading into the weekend, we are looking to have rainy conditions across the Concho Valley. Some areas could see up to an inch of rainfall. Highs will only be in the 50s for highs and winds will be coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. After tomorrow, we will have a mix of sun and clouds every day into next week. Temperatures will be in the 70s for highs starting Monday, and will continue to be a bit warmer than average. Overnight lows will be more in the 40s and 50s all next week as well.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

