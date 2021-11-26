KLST Forecast: Friday, November 26th

To start off our Friday morning, we are looking to have more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures will start in the 30s and winds will be on the calm side. As we get through the rest of the morning, we are looking to have temperatures jump to the 50s by the beginning of the afternoon. We will still have mostly cloudy conditions with a few peeks of sunshine and winds will still be on the calm side. For the rest of our Friday, we are looking to have cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s for highs and winds will pick up a bit from the south, coming in on the light side around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will continue to have cloudy conditions. Temperatures will drop to the 40s for lows and winds will shift a bit, coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Heading into the weekend, we are looking to have rainy conditions across the Concho Valley. Some areas could see up to an inch of rainfall. Highs will only be in the 50s for highs and winds will be coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. After tomorrow, we will have a mix of sun and clouds every day into next week. Temperatures will be in the 70s for highs starting Monday, and will continue to be a bit warmer than average. Overnight lows will be more in the 40s and 50s all next week as well.
San Angelo37°F Sunny Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Precip
- 64%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee35°F Sunny Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 49%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado40°F Fair Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 0 mph S
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Precip
- 55%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon38°F Sunny Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 2 mph S
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Precip
- 49%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden37°F Sunny Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 2 mph S
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 66%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
