KLST Evening Weather Forecast; Wednesday June 26, 2019

A few lingering showers for our southeastern counties will be sticking around for the evening before fully dissipating. Our rain chances will be isolated for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. If you manage to receive an isolated shower, consider yourself very lucky, especially since our heat indices will be close to the triple digits for the next few days.

We will be contained in a high pressure ridge for the next several days preventing any moisture from developing. Instead expect mostly dry weather with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will remain close to average for this time of the year.

Meanwhile, the east Pacific now has the first named tropical system of the 2019 Hurricane Season. Tropical Storm Alvin is picking up speed and gaining strength. This system has the potential of becoming a Category 1 hurricane by the weekend. If you are vacationing along the western coast of Mexico make sure to bring a rain jacket. Heavy thunderstorms from the outer bands of “Alvin” will linger over the coast, as well as the threat of strong rip currents.