KLST Evening Weather Forecast; July 1, 2019

A hot day to start out the first day of July and we will continue to get even hotter as the week progresses. Less humidity in the atmosphere will help to keep our heat indices down. Instead of “wet and muggy” conditions we are dealing more with dry heat.

A better chance of showers and storms moves into the Concho Valley starting tomorrow. Most of these showers will be non-severe but we could see one or two storms reach severe levels, not only for tomorrow but for the rest of the week.

Independence Day, expect mostly sunny skies but a few rumbles of thunder could make their way through our counties. Generally, for the summer months, we see thunderstorm activity during the early to late afternoon before nightfall; so if showers and storms make their way into our area they will hopefully be in the process of dissipating by the time fireworks are set to go off. Just in case, you may want to have an umbrella handy.