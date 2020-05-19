KLST Evening Forecat: Tuesday. May the 19th

A hot one today with temperatures hitting the triple digits all across the Concho Valley. A record was set in San Angelo of 108. Breaking the previous record of 105 set back in 2003.

Hot temperatures continue for the week. The only change we see is the chances of showers and storms. Wednesday the low pressure and dry line are close to the area allowing for some storms to pop up in the evening across the northern counties. The low pressure starts to slowly move North. The slow moving pressure still brings isolated to pop-up showers and storms for Thursday and Monday. Sunday the low pressure and a weak cold front slowly start shift south. That keeps our rain chances for the weekend and the beginning of next week.

