Temperatures are staying cool for this rain and cloudy day. Overnight lows stay in the mid 50s and rain chances and storms come back to the Concho Valley. Thursday will be another rainy and cool day with highs getting into the 60s. Rain chances diminish Friday and into the weekend. Friday highs get back to the 70s.

The weekend gets closer to normal high temperatures for this time of year. Highs are back to the mid 80s.