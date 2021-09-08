KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, September the 8th

Temperatures were warm with mid 90s. A few isolated showers moved across the Concho Valley. Overnight temperatures cool down to the mid 60s to start out your Thursday. Most of the week is warm and quiet. Mid 90s for highs with clear skies.

The end of the week and into the weekend is going to be on the hot side. A high pressure to the West brings plenty of warm air for the state. Our highs climb into the upper 90s. This is well above average for this time of year. The high pressure dissipates bringing our temperature back to normal of low 90s.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

87°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Thunderstorm

Eldorado

64°F Thunderstorm Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
63°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain Shower

Mertzon

81°F Rain Shower Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

