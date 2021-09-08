KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, September the 8th

Temperatures were warm with mid 90s. A few isolated showers moved across the Concho Valley. Overnight temperatures cool down to the mid 60s to start out your Thursday. Most of the week is warm and quiet. Mid 90s for highs with clear skies.

The end of the week and into the weekend is going to be on the hot side. A high pressure to the West brings plenty of warm air for the state. Our highs climb into the upper 90s. This is well above average for this time of year. The high pressure dissipates bringing our temperature back to normal of low 90s.