A quite weather pattern with warmer lows. A few weak fronts keeps our highs in the mid 80s on Friday. During the weekend a slight warm up could bring low 90s back to the Concho Valley. A weak cold front on Sunday brings highs back to the mid 80s.

Next week warming back up to upper 80s. A few places could see low 90s. Lows stay in the mid 50s through this week. A slight possibility of a tropical disturbances could form next week. Models show it staying out of our area.