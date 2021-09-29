KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, September the 29th

Weather

Temperatures climbed into the lower 90s and upper 80s for much of the area. A one or two isolated showers in the East and South East Counties.

Tonight, lows will fall into mid 60s as the skies will begin to clear out mostly.

Thursday and Friday, rain chances will begin to increase again as a cold front begins to move into the state of Texas and stalls out over the region, that increased instability from the front coupled with the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will produce widespread showers and storms through Texas and will continue linger in the weekend.

Sunday, conditions will begin to dry out as the cold front finally pushes off to the east. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s for afternoon highs following the cold front.

Clear

San Angelo

87°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

88°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Eden

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
