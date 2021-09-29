KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, September the 29th

Temperatures climbed into the lower 90s and upper 80s for much of the area. A one or two isolated showers in the East and South East Counties.

Tonight, lows will fall into mid 60s as the skies will begin to clear out mostly.

Thursday and Friday, rain chances will begin to increase again as a cold front begins to move into the state of Texas and stalls out over the region, that increased instability from the front coupled with the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will produce widespread showers and storms through Texas and will continue linger in the weekend.

Sunday, conditions will begin to dry out as the cold front finally pushes off to the east. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s for afternoon highs following the cold front.