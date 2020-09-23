KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, September the 23rd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cloudy start to the day that slowly cleared out through the day. Highs got to the upper 70s and low 80s. Clear skies overnight and upper 50s for lows making for a cool start to the morning. The rest of the week and weekend the Concho Valley sees a warming trend in highs and lows. Highs get to the mid 90s and lows back into the mid 60s.

Next week breaks up the warming pattern with a cold front. This cold front brings isolated showers in the southern part of the Concho Valley late on Tuesday. Temperatures cool down on Tuesday to low 90s with more cooler air coming in behind the front. Wednesday’s highs get to the low 80s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.