KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, September the 23rd

A cloudy start to the day that slowly cleared out through the day. Highs got to the upper 70s and low 80s. Clear skies overnight and upper 50s for lows making for a cool start to the morning. The rest of the week and weekend the Concho Valley sees a warming trend in highs and lows. Highs get to the mid 90s and lows back into the mid 60s.

Next week breaks up the warming pattern with a cold front. This cold front brings isolated showers in the southern part of the Concho Valley late on Tuesday. Temperatures cool down on Tuesday to low 90s with more cooler air coming in behind the front. Wednesday’s highs get to the low 80s.