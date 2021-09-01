KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, September the 1st

Weather

Highs got the low 90s. The heat index made it feel closer to the upper 90s. Overnight lows get to the upper 60s and a few low 70s. Highs are in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s. The rest of the week looks to be quiet and warm. Highs are in the mid 90s. A few clouds but mostly clear during the day. Humidity and the heat index are something to watch as we go through this week.

Temperatures will be in the mid 90s. The heat index will get close to triple digits for the weekend. If you have any Labor day plans make sure to stay cool.

Sunny

San Angelo

94°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

96°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Generally clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

92°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 95°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

92°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

93°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
