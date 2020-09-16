KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, September the 16th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mid to upper 80s for highs for Wednesday. Isolated short lived showers in the southern part of the Concho Valley. These showers cooled them down to the upper 70s. Overnight lows are in the mid 60s. Highs stay the same through the week in the mid 80s. Lows are slowly cooling down just below 60s to the upper 50s.

A few scattered showers Thursday in the late afternoon will cool some areas down. Most of the Concho Valley won’t see these showers. A quite weather pattern stays in for the weekend and next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.