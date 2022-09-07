Slight chance of showers in Mason county for this afternoon, and possible for the areas south of Brady and east of Junction. Otherwise a dry evening and tonight, as rain chances move southeast toward Central Texas, lows are in the upper 60s with the high being in the mid 90s for the Concho Valley.

The hot and dry weather pattern remains in place going through the weekend and into next week with mostly clear skies.

Sunday, a cold front is expected to move into the southern plains which could produce some rain and cooler temperatures along the Texas panhandle, but will likely stay too far north of the Concho Valley.