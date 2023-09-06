Still in the triple digits across much of the Concho Valley, and these warm temps will stick around for these next several afternoons. Skies have been mostly sunny, though we see a slight increase in our cloud content farther to the north. We’re also seeing isolated showers just north of our area. Winds have been out of the southeast around 10 mph. As we go into the evening some showers could push into some northern counties, but will fizzle out later after sunset. Temps will cool to the mid 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear through the night. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph though as we pass midnight our winds will shift out of the south southwest.

As we look ahead to our Thursday afternoon we will return to the triple digits again for our afternoon highs. Skies will be sunny and winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph. Evening temps drop to the mid 70s again. Skies will be mostly clear. Winds will continue out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.