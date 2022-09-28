The Concho Valley remained slightly above average today with highs in the low 90s once again this afternoon, though there were a few high clouds in the sky. We will cool down again tonight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Conditions similar to the past few weeks will continue as well through this week. While highs remain in the lower 90s and upper 80s and lows stick to the low 60s and high to mid 50s.

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a category four storm north of Fort Myers around 3:00 P.M. this afternoon. It is expected to weaken as it continues to move north through the state