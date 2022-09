We were warm once again across the Concho Valley reaching highs in the mid 90s, with lows tonight expected in the high 60s or low 70s. Conditions for our region will remain hot and dry for the rest of this week as well.

Next week we will have a slight cool down with highs in the high 80s and low 90s. A cold front will move into the Southeastern United States allowing some cooler air to work into the area from the northeast.