No major changes expected for the rest of the week and into the weekend as afternoon clouds develop and temperatures remain in the 90s. Overnight lows will dip back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Early next week, a cold front is set to arrive into the state of the Texas as the upper level high pressure finally begins to weaken going into the weekend. That will allow temperatures to slide back down into the upper 80s and a bit closer to normal for the end of September. Unfortunately, little to no rain expected with this cold front, though an isolated showers is possible most of us will stay dry.

Hurricane Fiona continues to track northward now with winds of 115 MPH and up category 3 strength. The next area of concern will be with Invest area 98L still east of the Lesser Antilles, but some models have suggested it develop and moving into the Gulf of Mexico. Will continue to monitor its development for any possible impacts.