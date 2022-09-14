Afternoon highs remain in the low 90s and upper 80s, and very isolated showers stick around for the Concho Valley, with most rain staying to the north. Breezy conditions today with winds gusting at 20 mph. Thursday and Friday expect breezy conditions during the afternoon hours, similar to today.

This weekend drier conditions and high pressure build in the state of Texas, allowing for the quiet patterns to persist into next week.

Tropical Depression Seven has formed up in the Atlantic, TD7 will continue to tracking to the east and strengthen slightly over the next couple of days. No tropical impacts expected in the Gulf of Mexico for the foreseeable future.