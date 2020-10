After two days of temperatures in the 30s for highs we got mid 50s for the Concho Valley. Our temperatures slowly warm up through the week. Highs get back to the 60s and lows in the low 40s.

Saturday brings back normal temperatures for this time of year. Highs are back in the 70s before another cool down. A weak front on Sunday cools down the Concho Valley back to the mid 60s. Rest of the week a quite weather pattern with low 70s.