After the front temperatures cool off. Mid 70s for highs and overnight lows in the mid 40s. A few windy days are possible with 10 to 15 miles per hour winds from the North. A Wind Advisory is already issued for Wednesday due to winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour from the North West.

The next system is a slow moving front next week. It brings mid 70s back for highs. Rian chances are light with a few showers.