KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, October the 21st

Another warm day with mid 80s for highs and lows in the 60s. This pattern of above average temperatures stay through Thursday. Friday early afternoon a cold front cools our highs down to the low 70s. A quick warm up brings 80s in for the weekend.

Next week a strong cold front brings chilly temperatures and rain chances. Monday light rain chances with highs in the 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday are the days to watch with the possibility of seeing below freezing temperatures. Both Tuesday and Wednesday have chances of some mix of precipitation in the morning.