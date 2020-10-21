KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, October the 21st

Another warm day with mid 80s for highs and lows in the 60s. This pattern of above average temperatures stay through Thursday. Friday early afternoon a cold front cools our highs down to the low 70s. A quick warm up brings 80s in for the weekend.

Next week a strong cold front brings chilly temperatures and rain chances. Monday light rain chances with highs in the 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday are the days to watch with the possibility of seeing below freezing temperatures. Both Tuesday and Wednesday have chances of some mix of precipitation in the morning.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

