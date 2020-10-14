KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, October the 14th

A summer like day with highs in the mid 90s and a few areas getting to upper 90s. Overnight lows are staying cool with low 60s. Late morning a cold front starts to move across the Concho Valley Thursday.

This cold front does not bring rain for the Concho Valley but brings strong winds and cool temperatures. Highs get into the mid 70s and lows in the 40s. It could feel even cooler with winds from the North at 15 to 20 miles per hour and gust up to 35 miles per hour.

Next week becomes a quiet weather patttern with low 80s for highs and lows in the 50s.