KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, October the 13th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday the cold front brings rain and cloudy skies. The large amount of rainfall is expected later in the day. Hurricane Pamela in the Pacific cuts across Mexico and keeps moisture in our area Wednesday and Thursday. With the combination of the front and the hurricane, we could see a good amount of rainfall. Some of the East and South Eastern counties could see up to 4 inches of rainfall. A flash flood watch is in effect until Thursday morning.

Temperatures cool in the low 80s for the rest of the week until Friday. Friday we get a push of cool air and another cold front. This front is dry but on the cooler side. The weekend highs are shaping up to be in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

San Angelo

57°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

56°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

62°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
61°F A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

58°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

61°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

San Angelo

57°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

56°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

62°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
61°F A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

58°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

61°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News