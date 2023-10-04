San Angelo83°F Fair Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 11 mph SW
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Precip
- 63%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado81°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 11 mph SW
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 11 mph NE
- Precip
- 74%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden84°F Clear Feels like 87°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Precip
- 69%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
