A little warmer today as highs got into the 80s across the area. Skies continued their sunny conditions on this Wednesday. As we transition into our evening our temps will drop to the mid 50s for our overnight lows. Skies will be clear through the night as well. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-15 mph and as we pass midnight these winds will shift a bit and become out of the northwest.

For our Thursday our afternoon highs will raise back to the upper 80s. Skies will be sunny again. Winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph. For our evening we will see our overnight lows drop to the mid 50s again. Skies will be mostly clear. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5 mph and will shift out of the south southwest further into the evening.